Coverdell Education Savings Accounts: How And When To Use Them

The annual limit for contributions is $2,000 per year (per person or plan), compared to 529 plans, which have no annual contribution limit. The $2,000 annual contribution limit is per beneficiary per year. Thus, even if a family has several accounts opened for the same child, only $2,000 is allowed in total to avoid tax implications.

For instance, let’s say the child’s grandparents opened an account where they are depositing $25 per month ($300 annually). Then, the parents would have to cap deposits at $1,700 into the account they opened. The beneficiary would pay a 6% percent tax per year on the money that’s over the limit plus income tax when it’s withdrawn.

You can withdraw as much as you like from a Coverdell ESA. For instance, let’s say you want your child to go to a private high school. You save $2,000 per year for 10 years. You could decide to distribute $5,000 per year of high school without paying any tax penalty on the withdrawal.

Using a Coverdell ESA in Tandem with a 529 Plan