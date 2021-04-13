Covid-19 Funeral Assistance Program Flooded With Calls On First Day – Here’s How To Apply

The program, launched this week, didn’t get off to a smooth start. Within 90 minutes after the government posted the assistance line number online, the call center was flooded with nearly 1 million calls, causing technical issues and jamming phone lines. FEMA hasn’t given additional guidance on when the queue will ease up, but it’s worth being patient and persistent and continuing to try to call.

Here’s who is eligible for the funeral assistance funds and how to apply.

How to Apply for FEMA Covid-19 Funeral Assistance

The Covid-19 funeral assistance fund is available through FEMA, the federal agency responsible for preparing and responding to national disasters. The program grants up to $9,000 per funeral with a maximum of $35,500 per application, meaning applicants can apply for more than one deceased person. There is no cost and currently no deadline to apply.