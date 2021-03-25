Covid-19 Small Business Loans Are About To Get Much Bigger

Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) just got a boost. Starting the week of April 6, the Small Business Administration (SBA), which oversees the loan program, is improving the terms for the Covid-19 EIDL program from covering six months of economic distress up to maximum loan of $150,000 to 24 months and up to a maximum loan of $500,000.

“We are here to help our small businesses, and that is why I’m proud to more than triple the amount of funding they can access,” said SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman in a press release.

What This Means for New and Existing EIDL Loans

As of Feb. 15, more than 3.7 million Covid EIDL loans had been approved totaling over $200 billion in approved funds.

According to the SBA, some loans approved prior to the week of April 6 will be eligible for an increase based on the revised loan maximum amounts. Businesses that received a loan subject to the current loan limit do not need to submit a request for an increase. The SBA says it will reach out directly to applicants.

Any new loan applications and any loans in process when the new loan limits begin will automatically be considered for loans covering 24 months of business loss for up to a maximum of $500,000.