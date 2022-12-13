 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

CPI Report: Inflation Was Slightly Less Terrible in November

  • Updated
  • 0
Prices are up year over year, but goods and services are less expensive than in October.

A mature couple talking and reading the nutrition labels while shopping for groceries at their local supermarket.

 Getty Images

Goods and services are getting less expensive in response to the Federal Reserve’s persistent increases in interest rates. But prices are still higher than they were a year ago.  

Consumer prices are up 7.1% year-over-year as of November 2022, according to Tuesday’s Consumer Price Index report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The Consumer Price Index tracks the impact of inflation through the change in average prices that consumers pay for goods and services, such as groceries and gas. Tuesday’s report showed the smallest year-over-year increase in the index for any previous month since December 2021. 

People are also reading…

Month-to-month, consumer prices rose 0.1% from October to November, a lower increase compared with the 0.4% change from September to October, BLS data show.

The shelter index, which has risen 0.6% since October, was the most significant contributor to overall price increases. Food prices are up, too. Both groceries and restaurant food increased by 0.5% month-over-month. Food, overall, is up 10.6% compared with the previous year, not seasonally adjusted.  

But there’s good news, too: Energy prices are going down (-1.6%) compared with the previous month when energy costs rose (+1.8%). Those decreases in energy include gasoline (-2.0%), electricity (-0.2%) and utility gas services (-3.5%).   

Here’s what changed: 

Note: All month-to-month changes are seasonally adjusted, but year-over-year changes are unadjusted, per the CPI report. 

Food:

September to October: +0.6%.

October to November: +0.5%.

November 2021 to November 2022: +10.6%.

Shelter:

September to October: +0.8%.

October to November: +0.6%.

November 2021 to November 2022: +7.1%.

Energy (fuel, utilities):

September to October: +1.8%.

October to November: -1.6%. 

November 2021 to November 2022: +13.1%.

Medical care services:

September to October: -0.6%.

October to November: -0.7%.

November 2021 to November 2022: +4.4%.

Transportation services (insurance, airfare, etc.):

September to October: +0.8%.

October to November: -0.1%.

November 2021 to November 2022: +14.2.

New vehicles:

September to October: +0.4%.

October to November: No change. 

November 2021 to November 2022: +7.2%.

Used cars and trucks:

September to October: -2.4%.

October to November: -2.9%.

November 2021 to November 2022: -3.3%.

Apparel:

September to October: -0.7%.

October to November: +0.2%.

November 2021 to November 2022: +3.6%.

The Federal Reserve Board, working on taming inflation, is meeting this week and is expected to announce another interest rate hike on Wednesday for seven increases in 2022. However, the upcoming rate increase is largely expected to be lower than the four prior 0.75 percentage point increases.

The article CPI Report: Inflation Was Slightly Less Terrible in November originally appeared on NerdWallet.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

8 holiday scams and how to stop them

8 holiday scams and how to stop them

These next few weeks are among the busiest of the year for many of us. We may not have the time or energy to be hypervigilant about seasonal swindles. And fraudsters are counting on it.

5 tips for donating your time or money this holiday season

5 tips for donating your time or money this holiday season

Are you considering a way to support a charity or nonprofit right now?

PennyWise Host Teri Barr is talking with Adam McCann, a Financial Writer and Editor with WalletHub, to learn whether you should donate time or money this holiday. He shares five great tips to help you make the right decision when it comes to your time or money and how it helps make a difference for others.

Support the show: https://omny.fm/shows/pennywise

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

A Very Different Environment Ahead

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News