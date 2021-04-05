Credit Card Expiration Dates: What You Need To Know

An issuer might send a letter asking the cardholder if they’d like to renew. The card issuer has the right to reevaluate an account before they send out a new card. This might happen if the cardholder is in poor standing, in which case the issuer may decide to terminate the relationship (and not send a new card as a result).

Old credit cards should be destroyed or recycled. Some experts recommend shredding old credit cards to protect the credit card number from falling into nefarious hands. Cutting the card into small bits before tossing into the trash works just as well. Recycling the special plastic used for credit cards (called PVC) with a recycler like Earthworks System offers a great way to help keep waste down. Metal cards should be sent back to the bank for recycling in the special envelope that is provided when the new card arrives. You can also request an envelope via phone or online chat.

What to Do When the New Card Arrives

Every new card must be activated by calling a number noted by sticker on the card, by accompanying documentation or by logging in to the associated online account. Ensuring the terms come as expected is important—terms may have been updated since they were last reviewed. Check the card’s APR, payment due dates, credit limit and any associated fees.