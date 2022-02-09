Credit Card Review: Costco Anywhere Business Card

Many small business owners prize cash back rewards over travel rewards points and miles. At the same time, Costco is a popular store for business owners that go there to purchase all manner of consumables from cleaning supplies to gasoline. The Costco Anywhere Business Card from Citi is a great offer for small business owners who shop at Costco, as well as any company that wants outstanding rates of cash back for gas and other purchases.

Welcome Bonus: None

None Rewards: 4% cash back on gas, including at Costco stores (on up to $7,000 per year); 3% at restaurants and on travel, 2% at Costco and 1% on all other purchases.

4% cash back on gas, including at Costco stores (on up to $7,000 per year); 3% at restaurants and on travel, 2% at Costco and 1% on all other purchases. Annual Fee: No annual fee with your paid Costco membership.

No annual fee with your paid Costco membership. APR: 15.24% APR variable

15.24% APR variable Promotional Financing Offer: None

How this card works

This card is offered to small business owners who are also Costco members, and it features high rates of cash back. You earn 4% cash back on gasoline purchases, including at the pumps at Costco stores. However, the 4% cash back is limited to up to $7,000 in purchases each calendar year, then you only earn 1%. This card also offers you 3% cash back at restaurants and on eligible travel purchases. You also earn 2% cash back at Costco stores and online at Costco.com, and 1% cash back on all other purchases.

Cash back comes in the form of a certificate that you receive with your February statement. You can redeem the certificate for Costco purchases or for cash at the customer service desk. This card does offer a damage and theft protection policy, but few other cardholder benefits. There’s no annual fee with your paid Costco membership, and no foreign transaction fees.

Advantages

This card’s offer of 4% cash back on gas really stands out, especially since qualifying purchases don’t even have to be made from Costco fuel centers. And since most cards that offer bonuses for gas purchases specifically exclude warehouse stores like Costco where prices tend to be lower, this is an especially attractive offer. Earning 3% cash back at restaurants and on eligible travel purchases is competitive, and it’s always good to have a card with no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees.

Disadvantages

It’s surprising that this card only offers 2% cash back at Costco stores and at Costco.com. This card also lacks a new account bonus, which most reward cards offer. The $7,000 limit on earning 4% cash back at gas stations means that fleet owners will probably max out this benefit. And the arrangement to receive your cash back just once a year isn’t ideal.

Alternatives

Amazon Business Prime American Express Card. This card offers small business owners 5% cash back or 90 day terms on on U.S. purchases at Amazon Business, AWS, Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market. You also earn 2% back on U.S. purchases at restaurants, gas stations and wireless phone services purchased directly from service providers, and 1% back on all other purchases. Rewards come in the form of a credit towards Amazon purchases. New applicants get a $125 Amazon.com gift card, and there’s no annual fee with your Prime membership.

Sam’s Club Business Mastercard. Competing warehouse store Sam’s Club also offers a credit card for small business owners. You earn 5% back on up to $6,000 in gas purchased anywhere, and 3% back on Sam’s Club purchases for Plus members (Club members earn 1%). You also earn 3% back on dining and takeout and 1% back on all other purchases. New applicants can earn a $30 statement credit and there’s no annual fee for this card.

Discover it Business card. This simple card offers 1.5% cash back on all purchases, and Discover will match your cash back earned during your account’s first year. It also comes with 12 months of 0% APR financing on new purchases, and there’s no annual fee for this card.

Bottom Line

The Costco Anywhere Business Card is one of the better small business credit cards available, and its cash back offer for gas is outstanding. By taking a closer look at the features and benefits of this card, you can decide if it makes the most sense for your small business needs.

