Credit Card Showdown: Chase Sapphire Reserve Vs. The Platinum Card From American Express

Consider Neither Chase Sapphire Reserve nor The Platinum Card From American Express for:

Avoiding a High Annual Fee

This one is just glaring for many. A $550 for the Chase Sapphire Reserve or $550 for the Platinum (see rates & fees) is a lot and both cards do have step-down options with reduced perks.

If travel is infrequent, it could be hard to justify paying the annual fees. While you can avoid paying interest by paying the card balance in full monthly, the annual fee can’t be skated around. With these cards giving further access to roadside assistance, car rental insurances and other travel-related services, there’s no use in paying the annual fee if they can’t be leveraged.

Redeeming Your Rewards for Something Other Than Travel