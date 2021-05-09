Crush Your Retirement Goals With These 3 Moves

As you can see, adding just five years to your savings window makes a huge difference in terms of the nest egg you bring with you into your senior years, so push yourself to save from as young an age as possible.

2. Invest your savings wisely

The average annual 8% return we used as an example? That's a reasonable assumption for a stock-heavy portfolio. And while there's risk involved when you invest your savings in stocks, over time, the market has a strong history of performing well. On the other hand, if you play it too safe with your nest egg (namely, by doing heavy on bonds when retirement is still many years away), you might generate just a 4% average annual return. And at that point, saving $400 a month over 45 years will leave you with $581,000, which is a nice sum of money, but nowhere close to the $1.86 million you'd retire with if your portfolio were to deliver an average annual 8% return.

3. Choose the right retirement plan