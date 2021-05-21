Crypto-Earning Credit Cards Are Hot — Could You Get Burned?

Cryptocurrency is the talk of the finance world, and the credit card industry wants to be part of the conversation by offering rewards in digital currencies, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Dogecoin and others.

The question is, should you mix credit card rewards with the crypto market? For the most flexibility, probably not. Instead, separate credit card rewards and cryptocurrency purchases.

If you want to buy crypto, use money earned from a cash-back credit card or the equivalent value you reap from redeeming airline miles, for example. That lets you buy the cryptocurrency you want on your terms and timing. You also might accumulate more rewards to invest overall.