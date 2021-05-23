Crypto Is Crashing: Is Now the Time to Invest?

This year alone, Bitcoin has already experienced several steep drops. So this recent crash is par for the course -- and there will likely be many more crashes like this in the future.

Before you invest in cryptocurrency, think about whether you can tolerate this level of risk. Although Bitcoin has always managed to bounce back from its slumps, there's no guarantee it will always recover.

If you know you're going to lose sleep when your investments plummet overnight, crypto may not be the best investment for you. But if you have the stomach for this type of turbulence, you may have the right personality for investing in crypto.

Choose your crypto carefully

If you decide to invest in cryptocurrency, buying when prices are lower may be a wise move. Especially if you're investing in a higher-priced currency like Bitcoin, you can get more for your money when buying during a downturn.