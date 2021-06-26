Crypto Is Crashing: Should You Be Worried?

Then China began cracking down on cryptocurrency mining, resulting in crypto prices plummeting even further. The IRS then revealed that it was getting more stringent about collecting taxes on cryptocurrencies, which may have contributed to the crypto crash, as well.

Cryptocurrencies are also volatile, simply because they're highly speculative and many investors are still on the fence about them. Nobody knows whether cryptocurrency will still exist in a few decades, and when prices start to fall, nervous investors are more likely to panic-sell -- causing prices to drop even more.

Should you worry right now?

Although this most recent crash can be intimidating, the good news is that this is nothing new for cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin has lost more than 80% of its value on multiple occasions, and it's always bounced back. Ethereum even lost nearly 95% of its value back in 2018, yet it was able to recover.