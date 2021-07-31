Crypto Prices Are Bouncing Back: Is It Time to Invest?

Before you invest, think about why you're interested in buying cryptocurrency. If it's solely to get rich overnight, that can be a risky move. Investing isn't a "get rich quick" scheme, and putting a lot of money behind an investment that may or may not pay off could be a costly mistake.

On the other hand, if you want to buy crypto because you believe it has a bright future, it doesn't necessarily matter when you invest. The best investing strategy involves taking a long-term approach, so it's wise to buy only if you intend to hold onto your investments for at least several years -- if not a few decades.

Because you'll be holding your investments for the long term, it may not make much of a difference whether you buy today, a month from now, or six months from now. In other words, if Bitcoin is eventually worth, say, $500,000 per token, it won't necessarily matter whether you bought it at $35,000 or $40,000 per token. Either way, you could still stand to make a lot of money if crypto succeeds.

Is cryptocurrency right for you?

Nobody knows whether cryptocurrency will succeed over the long run, so it can be a risky investment. For that reason, if you're a risk-averse investor, crypto may not be the right choice for you.