Crypto vs. Stocks: What's the Better Choice for You?

Because cryptocurrency is newer, it may not be the most viable long-term investment. If you're interested in it as a short-term investment, great. But you shouldn't buy cryptocurrency in your 30s in the hopes that it alone will fund your retirement.

You don't have to choose

There's no rule stating that you have to put your money into cryptocurrency or stocks. Rather, you can invest in both at the same time. But you may want to invest in each one for different purposes.

Stocks are a great bet for growing retirement wealth. Cryptocurrency, on the other hand, may be the sort of thing you buy in the hopes of turning a near-term profit you can use to take a vacation or meet another shorter-term goal.

No matter which option you choose, it's important to do your research before diving in. Don't just pick stocks without digging into their financials, and don't choose one digital coin over another because it's in the news more. Rather, spend some time assessing your choices so you can go in with more confidence.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart