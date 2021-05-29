Cryptocurrency Crash: Is It Time to Buy the Dip?

On the most basic level, value is subjective. If enough people believe in something and continue to attract new adherents to their way of thinking, that can drive the value of almost anything higher. However, when identifying potential investment candidates, I usually try to look for more objective metrics and trend indicators that paint a picture of why people will be likely to ascribe increasing value to an asset or equity. I struggle to find those characteristics in most cryptocurrencies, and dramatic volatility in the space stemming from seemingly minor catalysts makes me concerned that the overall asset class is still due for a much bigger pullback.