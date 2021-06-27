Cryptocurrency Values Plunged This Past Week. Should You Change Your Investing Strategy?

But while a cryptocurrency crash can be unsettling the same way a stock market crash can, ultimately, this really isn't anything new. Crypto crashes happen often, and digital coins have recovered from them many times over, just as stocks have recovered in their own right.

As such, you don't necessarily need to change your investing strategy unless you come to the realization that digital currencies are too volatile given your personal risk tolerance (and to be clear, there's nothing wrong with acknowledging that you don't have the stomach for them). But what you should do is take steps to make sure a short-term cryptocurrency crash doesn't hurt you.

For the most part, that really means having an adequate amount of cash reserves on hand for emergencies. If you make a point to stock away three to six months' worth of living expenses in the bank, you'll put yourself in a much better position to ride out future cryptocurrency crashes. That way, if you end up needing money in a pinch, you won't have to sell the cryptocurrencies you hold -- potentially at a loss -- to get it.