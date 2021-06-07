Cryptocurrency vs. Meme Stocks: Which Is Right for You?

What's the right choice for you?

If you're looking to cash in on a current investing trend, think about which option aligns better with your knowledge and comfort zone. The good thing about meme stocks is that they work like regular stocks. If you're interested in AMC, for example, you can look at its financials and aim to figure out what gives it an edge over other theater chains.

On the other hand, if you already own a lot of stocks, investing in cryptocurrency could be a good way to diversify your portfolio even further. Cryptocurrency doesn't necessarily rise and fall in value in conjunction with stock market movement, so to some degree, it could help buy you some protection in the face of a stock market crash.

But ultimately, you have to feel good about whichever investment you go with, and you have to fully understand what you're getting into. Meme stocks and cryptocurrency are actually quite similar, so it wouldn't be shocking if you were to decide that you're going to either invest in or stay far away from both.