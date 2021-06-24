Cryptocurrency: When Is the Right Time to Buy?

When should you buy?

If you're interested in buying cryptocurrency, then, when should you buy? The truth is that it doesn't necessarily matter -- as long as you're strategic about it.

The key to making money in the stock market is to buy strong investments and hold them for the long term. If they really are good investments, they should grow over time, and their prices should increase along with them.

The same principle is true with cryptocurrency. If you believe cryptocurrency has a bright future and will change the world, it doesn't necessarily matter whether you buy when Bitcoin costs $60,000 or $30,000 per token. If it ends up reaching, say, $500,000 per token someday, you'll make a hefty profit regardless.