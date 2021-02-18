"Dave Lee on Investing" Interviews Motley Fool CEO Tom Gardner

In the following video interview, Motley Fool CEO Tom Gardner speaks with Dave Lee about diversification and long-term investing and what it takes to find long-term winners in today's market. Tom also shares why long-term investing is so effective while also dropping in some personal anecdotes on what he learned about stocks as a child.

