Debit Card Fraud? Act Fast to Protect Your Money

Maybe you see an unfamiliar charge on your bank statement. Or you notice your debit card isn’t in its normal place in your wallet. If you suspect bank account fraud, now is the time to take action. Otherwise, any money that’s missing may be gone for good. Here’s what to do.

Report unauthorized transactions ASAP

If you suspect your card has been lost or stolen, call your bank’s fraud hotline right away. This is the most important step to preserve your funds.

You can be relieved to know that if you report the missing card before any unauthorized charges are made, you won’t lose any money, as the bank can lock or cancel it.

If fraudulent charges have been made with your missing card and you file a report with your bank within two business days of discovering them, your bank could subtract up to $50 from your reimbursement, if you receive one. According to the Federal Trade Commission, your maximum loss can be $500 if it’s determined you reported the lost or stolen card more than two days after learning about it.