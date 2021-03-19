Deep Breath and Dial: How Phone Calls Can Save You Money

Call your insurance agent if you don’t understand how your policy works or if a certain something is covered, for example. Call your credit card issuer to learn why you were rejected for a new card. Or call your health care provider’s billing office to identify head-scratcher charges. (Just in case you don’t know what "INJ MED IVPUSH EAADD SEQ SUBST" means off the top of your head.)

How to prepare for the call

Before picking up the phone, get clear on the outcome you want, says Stephanie Richman, certified financial planner and regional director of Northern California/East Bay at EP Wealth Advisors. Knowing this goal and clearly communicating it will help make for an efficient and effective conversation.

Also, consider the motivations and interests of the company you’re calling, she says. That will help you anticipate their questions, answer them and ultimately encourage the other person to help you. So, in practice, that may mean asking to defer this month’s water bill and explaining how you’ll be able to catch up on payments by your next due date.