Defrauded Students Could See $1 Billion In Student Loan Debt Cancelled

While this rule has been in place for decades, it was only put to use on a mass scale starting about five years ago, when for-profit college chain Corinthian Colleges was found to have defrauded students. The Education Department developed specialized loan forgiveness applications for former Corinthian students, but anyone who believes they were misled by their college may apply for forgiveness.

Under the Trump administration, changes to the process for determining who qualifies for forgiveness under borrower defense rules made it less likely that applicants would get relief.

In December 2019, the Education Department announced that forgiveness would only be available if borrowers “suffered monetary harm” aside from their student loan debt. Loan relief would then be provided in tiers, from 25% to 100%, based on applicants’ earnings. Borrowers would only receive loan forgiveness if they earned less than the median wage of graduates from similar schools.