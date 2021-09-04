Delaying Social Security Could Backfire on You in These Scenarios

3. You're claiming a spousal benefit

Even if you never worked, if you're married to someone who's entitled to Social Security, you may be eligible to collect a spousal benefit. In that case, your benefit will equal 50% of the sum your spouse collects each month.

But whereas it's possible to delay a primary Social Security benefit and grow it into a larger sum, there's no such thing as growing a spousal benefit. It doesn't matter whether you claim your spousal benefit at FRA or afterward -- you'll get the same monthly payment. And so waiting will only deprive you of money you could've had access to sooner.

While delaying Social Security is a good way to boost your retirement income, it's not the right move for everyone. Consider your personal circumstances carefully before making the decision to hold off on claiming benefits past FRA.

