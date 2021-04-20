Delaying Social Security Could Pay Off Big Time -- Unless This Situation Applies to You

In fact, let's imagine you pass away at age 75. If you were to file for Social Security at 62, you'd wind up with a total lifetime benefit of $163,800 based on 13 years of collecting $1,050 a month. But if you were to file at age 70 and pass away at 75, you'd only collect a lifetime total of $111,600 based on five years of receiving $1,860 a month.

Of course, the one exception to this rule is if you have a spouse you expect to outlive you for many years who's apt to be reliant on survivor benefits. Your spouse's monthly survivor benefit will equal 100% of your monthly benefit, so if you delay your filing, it may not put more money in your pocket during your own lifetime, but it could help your spouse stay afloat financially for many years once you're gone. But if you're single and don't expect to live a long life, or you have a spouse who's younger but is also entitled to a generous benefit based on his or her own work history, then delaying Social Security isn't a great idea, despite the lure of a higher monthly paycheck for a limited period of time.