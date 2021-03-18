Despite Vaccination Efforts, Americans Are Still Split About Reopening

Although the economy is expected to regain much of its losses from 2020 this year, it’s still unclear how quickly the job market will recover.

Last week, 770,000 people filed new claims for unemployment—45,000 more than in the week prior. The number of new claims has been stagnant near this level since the fall, meaning that although fewer people are out of work than they were last spring, more than half a million people have found themselves newly out of work each week.

People struggling to find or keep work are understandably among the least confident Americans right now. People who aren’t working had a “current” confidence level— measuring their financial situation right now, their local economy, and their purchasing power, employment, and investment confidence—of just 38 out of 100 this week. Some Americans are looking toward the future, but many are still concerned about making ends meet right now.