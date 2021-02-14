Diamonds Are Forever, and So Are These 500 Stocks

Valentine's Day and investing in the stock market have more in common than you may think. When it comes to finding love, many people want a relationship that's safe, secure, and lasts a lifetime.

Those same qualities hold true when investing, too. While some investors thrive when taking on loads of risk, many people prefer safer investments that will survive all the ups and downs the market experiences over the years. If that sounds like your type, these 500 stocks may be the investment for you.

The investment that will last a lifetime

Choosing the right stocks can be difficult, but there's one type of investment that makes it simple: S&P 500 index funds.

An index fund is a collection of stocks that mirrors a particular stock market index. An S&P 500 index fund, then, tracks the S&P 500 and contains all the stocks within that index.