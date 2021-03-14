Didn't Save Enough for Retirement? 4 Ways to Work Around It

2. Rethink your housing situation

Housing is a lot of people's greatest monthly expense, so if you need to adjust your budget, that's a great place to start. One option is to downsize to a smaller, less expensive home, or move to a less pricey locale -- but those aren't your only options. You can also look at renting out part of your home as a means of supplementing your retirement income.

3. Start a business

You'll probably want to find ways to keep busy during retirement -- so why not earn some money at the same time? You might start a part-time business that's based on your interests. If you're an avid pianist, you could give music lessons. If you love animals, you could offer pet care services. There are plenty of options to explore, so think about the ways you can earn some extra money by doing the things you already like to do.

4. Transition into retirement gradually