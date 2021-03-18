Do Both You And Your Traveling Companion Need Travel Insurance?

When you travel with a companion—whether it’s a spouse, relative or friend—it’s important that both of you carry travel insurance.

This is especially important for expensive vacations where you stand to lose large nonrefundable deposits and also trips abroad where having travel medical insurance is essential. Lost baggage, medical emergencies and trip cancellations don’t just target one traveler in a group.

“While insuring every traveler on your vacation is not required, it is highly recommended,” says Carol Mueller, a spokesperson for Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection. “No one can predict what can happen or to whom it happens while traveling so it’s important you and your traveling companions are covered with a comprehensive travel insurance plan for every vacation.”

“Insuring every traveler ensures your vacation is safe, worry-free and everyone is taken care of no matter who experiences the emergency when traveling,” says Mueller.

What Happens if Only One Person Has a Travel Problem?