Do Eco-Friendly Credit Cards Deliver on Their Promises?

There are many worthwhile environmental charities that are doing important work all over the world, and they need help. And by “help,” what they really need is money.

“Environmental nonprofit organizations are heavily reliant on donations, and the donations they receive through eco-friendly credit cards can be a financial lifeline for them,” said Marc Lewis, executive editor of EcoWatch, an environmental news and product review site, in an email.

So if you want to use a credit card that helps raise money toward a cause you care about, go for it. But don’t fall into the trap of thinking using the card more often equals a healthier planet. “It’s hard to measure if these donations truly offset the massive carbon footprint from the credit card purchases of TVs, smartphones, new furniture and other resource-intensive consumer goods,” Lewis said.

An alternative is simply donating directly to charities. Cash always fits, but you can even donate points and miles from rewards credit cards, as well as from airline and hotel loyalty programs.

Offering carbon offsets