Do I Have to File Taxes If I Don't Currently Work?

To use this table, first find the filing status that applies to you, and then see where you land on the age column. From there, you'll see the income limit that exempts you from filing a return. If your income exceeds that limit, you'll need to file. For example, if you're single and were under 65 as of the end of 2020, you won't have to file a tax return if your income was under $12,400. But if it was higher, you'll have to file.

That said, even if you're exempt at first glance based on the information above, you may still need to file a tax return if:

You had at least $400 of self-employment income last year

Someone can claim you as a dependent on his or her tax return

You received a health savings account distribution

You owe taxes on a retirement plan withdrawal that weren't previously withheld