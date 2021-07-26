That last group has undoubtedly been through more market cycles than their younger counterparts and has seen more manias and stock investing fads come and go. Sitting on the sidelines is likely seen as the more-prudent response.

However, that daring streak that runs through sports bettors is apparent in meme stock investing as 41% of sports bettors jumped onto the meme stock bandwagon compared to 33% of investors. Moreover, 55% of sports bettors were likely to view meme stocks as a way to make a quick buck versus 44% of investors.

Giving yourself a sporting chance

So do sports bettors make better investors? Clearly, the answer is no. They have an outsized belief in their ability to analyze risk and make a killing and are willing to bet more than they should to realize that return.

Yet as BonusFinder CEO Fintan Costello notes: "We were quite surprised to find that the margins were as tight as they were when comparing these two groups. While investors were more conservative with the amount of risk they take, the differences weren't extreme."