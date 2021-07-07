Do These 4 Things Before Investing in Crypto

You also have to assume that the value of your cryptocurrency will fluctuate wildly from day to day, since the crypto market can be very volatile -- much more so than stocks. And that's why having cash reserves is essential.

If you don't have money in the bank for emergencies, you may land in a situation where you need to sell some cryptocurrency to generate cash. And if that cryptocurrency is down at the time, you'll permanently lock in a loss.

2. Research different coins

Though some cryptocurrencies are more popular and more talked-about than others, there are technically thousands of digital coins on the market that you could potentially own. Rather than just say "it's time to buy crypto," spend some time researching different currencies to land on the right one.

3. Understand the risks

When you buy stocks, there's always the risk that your shares will lose value over time and never be worth what you paid for them initially. Heck, even bonds, which are considered a relatively safe investment, come with risk. Companies with high credit ratings can see their finances take a turn for the worse, at which point they could start to default on their bond interest payments, even though that's a less-than-common thing to have happen.