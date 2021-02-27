Do These Things to Make the Most of Medicare This Year

2. Get all of the free care you're entitled to

Medicare offers a host of preventive-care services you can access at no cost to you. These include programs to quit smoking, depression screenings, alcohol counseling, and mammograms. Be sure to take advantage of these services because they could help your health improve. And given that we're in the midst of a pandemic, they could also help you address certain conditions that could put you at risk of more severe illness from COVID-19.

3. Take advantage of telehealth services

There are some medical issues you can't address over the phone or a computer screen. But if you're dealing with a non-emergency that has the potential to be addressed remotely, you'd be wise to book a telehealth appointment to avoid the exposure that comes with visiting a doctor.

Thankfully, Medicare has been covering telehealth appointments even before the pandemic, so if you're not sure whether an in-person visit is warranted, a remote medical consultation is a good start.

4. Get your free coronavirus vaccine