Do You Have to File Taxes to Get a Stimulus Check?

However, the IRS did use information from your past returns both to determine eligibility and to find your financial information to deliver your check. In other words, if you didn't file a return in 2018 or in 2019, you were still eligible for a check, but the IRS wouldn't have known where to find you to pay you your money.

To get around this problem, the IRS collected information from the Social Security Administration (SSA) and the VA so it could send out checks to individuals who receive these benefits but don't file returns. The agency also set up an online form for non-filers that people could use to provide the necessary details for the IRS to send their stimulus payments. Those who don't get SSA or VA benefits and who don't file returns were able to use this form. And individuals who do get benefits could also use the non-filers form to alert the IRS to their dependents and claim the stimulus money for them (the SSA and VA wouldn't have had this information).

Because of this form, it was not necessary for non-filers to submit a tax return to get their stimulus money. However, the deadline for using the form for non-filers has now passed, and the form is closed. As a result, if you did not get your stimulus payment(s) yet, or you didn't receive the full amount owed, you will have to file a 2020 tax return to claim your payment.