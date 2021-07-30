Do You Have What It Takes to Become a Meme Stock Millionaire?

If you want to make a fortune off a meme stock, you probably still have to invest a substantial amount of your own money. If you'd invested $1,000 in AMC stock at the beginning of the year when it was trading for $2.33 a share and sold right at the peak of its popularity on June 1, when its share price hit $62.55, you would've ended up with a little under $26,900. It's not a small chunk of change, but you're not going to be retiring on it, either.

Those who actually make millions off meme stocks often sell their other investments, put all their savings into the stock, or even invest on margin. When these big risks pay off, we hear about them in the news, but when they don't, these investors get wiped out and some may even find themselves in debt.