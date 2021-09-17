Do You Know These Three Crucial Social Security Numbers?

They probably aren't going to be sufficient to support you, and they're not designed to be. They'll replace only around 40% of pre-retirement earnings, while you'll need around 80% to 90% (or more) to live on.

Knowing that benefits aren't as large as you might expect can help you plan to build a nest egg that provides the supplementary income you need.

3. 2034

Finally, 2034 is important because that's the year automatic benefit cuts might take effect. This could happen because Social Security has a trust fund that's in danger of running dry. If that happens, benefits can only be paid with current tax revenue coming in, which could lead to a 22% benefit cut.