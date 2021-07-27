Do you need a financial planner? 5 points for and against hiring one

But compounding can work against you, too. The effect of a small mistake gone unnoticed can compound over time to equal massive opportunity cost, or a missed chance to grow your money. It’s not just what you miss out on, either; it’s the mistakes you don’t even know you’re making (like accidentally overfunding your Roth for years because you’re over the income limits you didn’t even know existed, and owing the IRS a significant amount in penalties for the error).

When you first start out, the cost of mistakes is likely going to be low and perhaps even trivial — to the point where simply getting started is usually more important than worrying about the perfect strategy or avoiding every possible misstep you could make.

This doesn’t hold true over time, however. The more you have, the more you have to lose — and the more you put at risk. There’s no reason to put your long-term financial success on the line simply because you never bothered to get a second opinion or work with a professional who could have pointed out missed opportunities, unnoticed threats or gaps in your protection against risks.