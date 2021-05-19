Do You Owe The IRS? Here’s What You Can Do If You Can’t Afford To Pay

If you find out you owe the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) when preparing your tax return, there is no need to panic. While no one wants to pay more taxes, you have options for paying the amount you owe.
The options are better than the alternative of avoiding your tax bill altogether: Failing to pay can cause an increase to both penalties and interest on any tax balances due.
Taxpayers owed about $125 billion in unpaid taxes for the 2019 tax year, and more than 4 billion taxpayers had a payment plan set up with the IRS, according to the agency.
That’s right: the IRS offers payment plans for people who owe more taxes than they can afford to pay immediately.
If you find yourself unable to pay, the IRS provides options to help you.
Request Up to 180 Days to Pay Your Tax Balance
The IRS can grant a short-term agreement or long-term payment plan—an installment agreement—for someone who needs more time to pay.
You may qualify for a short-term payment option if you owe less than $100,000, including penalties and interest. While you do not need to make monthly payments, you will need to pay the amount due by the approved payment deadline. There is no setup fee or additional cost to qualify for this option. However, if you apply online, you can only request up to 120 days, whereas if you request it by phone or mail, the IRS may grant you up to 180 days.
If you owe less than $50,000, which includes your unpaid tax balance and any penalties and interest, you can request a long-term payment option. This option allows you to make monthly payments for a period longer than 120 days. Unlike the short-term option, the IRS requires you to pay a setup fee of $31 if you agree to have the payment withdrawn from your bank account monthly (otherwise the fee is $149). You can request the IRS waive or reduce the fee to $43 if you meet the low-income criteria for the IRS and other conditions.
The fastest way to obtain an approval is to request your short- or long-term option payment online. You can set up a payment option even if the IRS hasn’t assessed your tax balance and noted it on your account. After you make a request, the IRS will provide a notification of your approved request; if you apply online, you may get an immediate approval.
Request an Offer in Compromise
An offer in compromise (OIC) allows you to offer a lower amount to the IRS, and if approved, the IRS will forgive the remaining balance. However, you must qualify for the OIC.
Before the IRS approves an OIC, it will consider a few factors, which include your ability to pay, your income, expenses and your asset equity.
Your asset equity is determined by subtracting any amount owed to creditors or others from the value of an asset. For example, if your investment property is worth $250,000 and you have a mortgage of $175,000, your asset equity is $75,000.
To qualify for an OIC, the IRS requires you to be current with both your tax return filings and estimated tax payments. Also, if you are a business owner and have employees, the IRS requires you to make all federal employment tax payments for the current quarter to qualify. You must also demonstrate you are unable to pay the full balance through alternative options, such as an installment agreement or other financial means. If you are in the process of filing bankruptcy, you cannot enter into an OIC with the IRS.
You can find out if you may be eligible by using the IRS pre-qualifier tool. This tool guides you through questions about your financial information and tax filing status to determine a potential offer amount. But it should only be used for informational purposes. The IRS bases its decision on your completed application, Form 656, and its preliminary investigation.
You must submit your offer and a fee of $205 with your application. If the IRS does not accept the offer amount, it will apply the amount to your taxes due. The amount you submit, if accepted, will depend on which type of offer you make—a lump sum or a periodic payment option.
A lump sum option allows you to make an offer in five or fewer payments. If you choose this option, you must submit an initial payment equal to 20% of the amount offered. A periodic payment option allows you to pay six or more installments within 24 months after the IRS approves the offer, however you must include the first payment with the application.
Request a Suspension of Collection Activities
If you find that paying anything may cause a financial hardship, you can request the IRS place your account in “currently not collectible” status until your financial condition improves. You may qualify if the IRS determines you cannot afford to pay any part of your debt. While this does not make the debt disappear, it can hold off any IRS enforcement activities, such as a tax levy. However, the IRS may still file a tax lien while the account is suspended.
You can request this status by contacting the IRS by phone. The IRS may ask you to complete a Collection Information Statement, Form 433-F, and provide evidence about your financial status. Evidence may include proof of your assets, monthly income and expenses.
Request a Penalty Abatement to Reduce Your Tax Bill
You may also want to contact the IRS to see if you can have any penalties waived through the first-time penalty abatement program, reasonable cause relief or statutory exception. You may qualify for the first-time penalty abatement program if you have not had penalties assessed to your account for the prior three years, you have filed all tax returns or filed an extension and you have paid or made arrangements for any taxes due.
If you do not qualify for the first-time penalty abatement, you may want to consider penalty relief through a reasonable cause. The IRS will consider your request if you can establish the following reasonable causes:
- You experienced a fire, casualty, natural disaster or other adverse weather conditions
- You are unable to obtain your financial or tax records
- You or an immediate member of the taxpayer’s family were impacted by a serious illness or death
Finally, you may also request penalty relief if you received incorrect written advice from the IRS, you may request relief through statutory relief. You will need to file a Form 843, Claim for Refund and Request for Abatement to request for penalty relief. Your form should include the written advice you relied on, the amount of taxes and penalties related to the advice.