Do You Owe The IRS? Here’s What You Can Do If You Can’t Afford To Pay

If you find out you owe the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) when preparing your tax return, there is no need to panic. While no one wants to pay more taxes, you have options for paying the amount you owe.

The options are better than the alternative of avoiding your tax bill altogether: Failing to pay can cause an increase to both penalties and interest on any tax balances due.

Taxpayers owed about $125 billion in unpaid taxes for the 2019 tax year, and more than 4 billion taxpayers had a payment plan set up with the IRS, according to the agency.

That’s right: the IRS offers payment plans for people who owe more taxes than they can afford to pay immediately.

If you find yourself unable to pay, the IRS provides options to help you.

Request Up to 180 Days to Pay Your Tax Balance

The IRS can grant a short-term agreement or long-term payment plan—an installment agreement—for someone who needs more time to pay.