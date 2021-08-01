Do You Really Need Investing to Become a Millionaire?

If you're prone to making emotional decisions with your money, it might be best to automate your contributions and avoid checking your portfolio every day. Checking once or twice a year and whenever you experience a major life change is plenty when you're still decades away from retirement.

Investing, like anything, can feel a bit intimidating when you're new to it, but as you become more experienced, you'll grow more confident in your ability to make smart decisions with your money. Plus, the sooner you begin investing, the sooner you can reach your financial goals. Just make sure you're following the tips above so you can turn a profit without exposing yourself to too much risk.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart

When our award-winning analyst team has an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*