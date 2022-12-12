 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

Do you really need rental car insurance?

  • 0

Most of the time booking things well in advance before a vacation can save you money, but when it comes to car rentals this may not always be the case. PennyGem’s Johana Restrepo has more.

Cheapinsurance.com analyzed existing state and federal laws and data from government sources and rental vehicle providers to determine the actual value of purchasing insurance for your next vehicle rental.  

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Food price inflation should slow in 2nd half of 2023, says expert

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News