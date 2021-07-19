Does Medicare Cover Addiction Treatment?

Medicare also covers other methods of treatment for substance use disorders, including teletherapy and home care, when they're deemed reasonable and necessary.

What you’ll pay: Outpatient

For outpatient substance use disorder treatment, you pay the Medicare Part B deductible, which is $203 in 2021. You make copayments of 20% for additional services.

What you’ll pay: Inpatient

A deductible of $1,484 applies to inpatient care for a substance use disorder for each benefit period. You'll owe no coinsurance for the first 60 days of a hospital stay. But you may owe copays of 20% of the Medicare-approved amount for addiction disorder treatment services you receive from doctors and other providers while you're an inpatient.

For days 61 through 90 of a psychiatric hospital stay, you’ll owe $371 per day in coinsurance. Your daily coinsurance jumps to $742 per “lifetime reserve day” after day 90, and you have up to 60 lifetime reserve days overall. After that, you pay all costs.

Other coverage options