Does Medicare Cover Ambulance Services?

Medicare Part B covers ambulance transportation to a health care facility when it’s medically necessary and transportation in any other vehicle would endanger your health. The tricky part is judging when these conditions are met, especially in an emergency when no health care professional is present.

If you call 911, whether the responding ambulance or emergency medical services are public or private, Medicare will be billed for at least some ambulance services and you will pay some of the total cost, which can range from several hundred dollars to $1,000 or more. If you call for an ambulance and it isn't an emergency, Medicare will cover it only if specific conditions are met. So it’s important to understand key details of Medicare ambulance coverage.

Ambulance transportation for emergency care

If you believe a medical emergency exists and requires ambulance transportation to a treatment facility, call for one — and be sure someone follows up with providers to back up your claim.