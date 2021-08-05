Does Medicare Cover Colonoscopy?

For people with symptoms that could indicate colorectal cancer, a colonoscopy is considered diagnostic, and Medicare covers the procedure differently, as described below.

Here’s the catch with Medicare’s distinction between screening and diagnostic colonoscopies: If, during a screening colonoscopy, the doctor removes polyps — abnormal growths that may be precancerous — or sees tissue that might be cancerous, the colonoscopy morphs into a diagnostic procedure. Different coverage rules kick in, and your out-of-pocket cost may rise from zero to hundreds of dollars.

Screening colonoscopy: What you’ll pay

Fees for colonoscopies typically range from many hundreds of dollars to several thousand dollars. Services provided during colonoscopy can include the physician’s fee, anesthesia, hospital or surgicenter facility fees and biopsy of any tissues removed.

The good news is that you pay nothing for a screening colonoscopy if your doctor or other qualified health care provider accepts Medicare. Medicare Part B covers colonoscopy, but the Part B deductible doesn't apply to this procedure.

Diagnostic colonoscopy: What you’ll pay