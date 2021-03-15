Does Medicare Cover COVID Testing and Vaccines?

As the U.S. enters its second year of the coronavirus pandemic, the country has conducted more than 360 million tests for COVID-19 and continues to roll out millions of vaccines. It hasn’t been seamless — about 1 in 6 people who are 65 and older tried and failed to sign up for a vaccine, according to a recent report from the Kaiser Family Foundation. Of older adults who successfully got vaccinated or tried to sign up, about 4 in 10 said it was difficult.

For the 61 million Americans insured through Medicare and Medicare Advantage plans, vaccines and tests for COVID-19 fall under their Medicare coverage, but details can be hard to pin down. Since the start of the pandemic, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, or CMS, has adapted Medicare rules to handle needs related to COVID-19. Here’s a quick rundown:

Does Medicare cover COVID-19 testing?