Does Medicare Cover Dental Implants?

Original Medicare doesn't cover most dental care or services, including dental implants, although there may be cases where Medicare will cover part of the dental costs related to an inpatient hospital stay.

If you’re looking to get dental implants covered by insurance, you may need to sign up for a Medicare Advantage plan or separate dental insurance.

What are dental implants?

A dental implant is a dental device that acts as a replacement for the root of a tooth. Typically, this is a post made out of titanium. Along with the post, there’s a replacement tooth designed to match your natural teeth and a connector (known as an abutment) that connects the two parts.

Dental implants are an option for people who were born without a tooth or who have lost teeth for other reasons. They’re meant to fit and function like natural teeth, and they are a more permanent option than dentures or dental bridges.

How much do dental implants cost?

The cost of each dental implant can vary, depending on the person.