Does Medicare Cover Dentures?

Removable versus implant dentures: You take out removable dentures each night to clean them. Implant dentures are installed permanently with surgery that embeds them in your jaw. Removable dentures are typically much less expensive than implant dentures. (Implant dentures are different from dental implants, which replace just one tooth at a time.)

Ask a dentist or prosthodontist (a specialist in replacing missing teeth) to evaluate your potential need for dentures and to estimate the cost, which will help you decide on a Medicare Advantage plan or private dental insurance.

What Medicare Advantage may cover

Most Medicare Advantage plans include some dental coverage. But premiums and coverage limits for dentures and other dental services vary widely, so shop around.

Consider the amount of coverage for the specific dentures you’ll need, as well as other aspects of the plan’s dental coverage, such as the annual maximum benefit. If you have a preferred dentist or prosthodontist, make sure they're in your Medicare Advantage plan's network.