Does Medicare Cover Mental Health Services?

What you’ll pay for inpatient mental health care

A deductible of $1,484 applies to inpatient psychiatric care for each benefit period. You will owe no coinsurance for the first 60 days of a hospital stay for psychiatric treatment. But you will owe copays of 20% of the Medicare-approved amount for mental health services you receive from doctors and other providers while you're an inpatient.

For days 61 through 90 of a psychiatric hospital stay, you’ll owe $371 per day in coinsurance. Your daily coinsurance jumps to $742 per each “lifetime reserve day” after day 90. (In Original Medicare, lifetime reserve days are a set number of days that are covered by Medicare when you're in the hospital for more than 90 days; you have up to 60 days in your lifetime.) After that, you pay all costs.

What Original Medicare doesn’t cover

Your health care provider may recommend you receive services more frequently than Medicare covers, or services that Medicare doesn’t cover, and you may end up paying some or all of these costs. Ask your provider why they are recommending such services and whether Medicare will cover them.

You will have to pay for private duty nursing or a private room, unless it’s medically necessary. Other limits may apply.