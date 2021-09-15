Does Medicare Pay for CPAP Machines and Supplies?

But even before you begin the trial, you must have a sleep test to determine that you meet the clinical criteria for obstructive sleep apnea. The good news is that if home sleep test equipment is available through a local physician’s office or sleep clinic, you need not spend the night in a sleep lab.

CPAP therapy comes with continuing expenses

CPAP therapy requires periodic purchase of replacement supplies, including masks, filters, headgear, the water reservoir in the humidifier and the tubing that connects the CPAP machine with your face mask. Medicare covers these supplies on varying schedules; a competent supplier will help you optimize the timing of these purchases.

What you pay for CPAP

Because CPAP is covered as durable medical equipment, the Medicare Part B deductible applies; it’s $203 in 2021. Then you pay 20% of the Medicare-approved amount for the CPAP machine rental and ongoing supply purchases.

Be sure that both your doctor and your CPAP supplier are enrolled in Medicare; if not, your supplier might charge you more.