Does Travel Insurance Cover Baby Gear?

Some travel plans cover as little as little as $500 for baggage loss, which won’t cut it if you lose expensive baby equipment during the trip. World Nomads’ Explorer plan has the most generous baggage coverage we’ve seen at $30,000 for a family, with a limit of $700 for non-electronic items (like strollers).

Baggage Delay Coverage Could Also Help

Another coverage type that can be provided in a travel insurance policy is baggage delay coverage. This kicks in if your baggage is delayed for a certain time period, like 12 or 24 hours. It reimburses you for what you have to buy because of the delayed baggage, such as wipes and diapers, or maybe even a stroller. Make sure to save your receipts in order to make a claim.

Benefits Beyond Transportation Issues

A policy’s baggage and personal effects coverage can also help once you’re at your destination.

For example, Arch RoamRight’s Pro Plus plan has baggage and personal effects coverage up to $1,000, with a limit of $250 per item and $500 for valuables like jewelry. This can be tapped if your belongings, such as baby equipment, are lost, stolen or damaged during your trip.