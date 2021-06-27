Does Your 401(k) Let You Invest in Bitcoin?

Is there any way to invest your retirement savings in Bitcoin?

If you're really serious about making Bitcoin a part of your retirement portfolio, there are ways you can do it. If your employer offers a self-directed 401(k) , you may be able to buy cryptocurrencies directly through that account. Check with the HR department to see if this is an option at your company, or to discuss the possibility of making it available to interested employees.

You could also open a self-directed IRA. This is similar to a regular IRA, but it enables you to invest in some types of assets a regular IRA doesn't, including cryptocurrency. This type of account isn't as common as Traditional or Roth IRAs, so you'll have to do some research to find out which brokers offer them. Look into the investment options, too, to make sure Bitcoin is a possibility. Not all self-directed IRAs offer the same set of investment choices, and you wouldn't want to go through the trouble of opening one only to find out it's not what you needed.