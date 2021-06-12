Dogecoin Is Crashing: Is Now the Time to Invest?

How does Dogecoin stack up?

In order for any investment to succeed over the long run, it needs a competitive advantage and real-world utility. Right now, Dogecoin lacks both.

Most cryptocurrencies lack real-world utility at the moment, because this form of currency is not widely accepted among merchants.

However, even among the companies that do accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment, most accept Bitcoin over Dogecoin. While that doesn't necessarily mean that Dogecoin will never become widely accepted, it will need to work hard to catch up to Bitcoin.

Dogecoin supporters point to the fact that the cryptocurrency uses less energy than Bitcoin, which could give it an advantage. Although it's true that Bitcoin is incredibly energy intensive and that is raising concerns among investors, there are other cryptocurrencies that are more energy efficient than Dogecoin.